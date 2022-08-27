Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Declines By 50.4%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the July 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.