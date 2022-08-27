Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Grows By 65.0%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the July 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Kirin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. 71,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

