Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Decreases By 88.8%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the July 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KL Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,720. KL Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KL Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

