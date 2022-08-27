Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Decreases By 40.0%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Klabin Trading Down 0.8 %

KLBAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Klabin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1339 per share. This represents a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Klabin

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

