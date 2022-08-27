Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Drops By 83.7%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

