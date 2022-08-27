Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Drops By 62.5%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of UTRS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Minerva Surgical

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Read More

