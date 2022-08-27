Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Decreases By 29.4%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWUPU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,583,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,030,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $644,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

