Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Drops By 37.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 45,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

