Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Expands By 74.2%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RADCOM Trading Down 0.4 %

RDCM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.95. 11,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,308. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

