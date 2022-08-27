Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 3,581.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 3,581.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 69,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAXPY. Barclays boosted their price target on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

