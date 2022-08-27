Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Declines By 84.6%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

