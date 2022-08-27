Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Declines By 84.6%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQC stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.