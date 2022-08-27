Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Drops By 61.5%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 599,999 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 655,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SZZL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

