Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Rises By 210.6%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the July 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SLANG Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,415. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile
