Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Drops By 47.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 31st total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 337,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,995. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

In other news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,463,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,299.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hao Peter Liu bought 952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $800,000.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,288.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,415,833 shares of company stock valued at $17,149,300 and sold 24,759 shares valued at $13,665. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

