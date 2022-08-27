Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Increases By 36.5%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
Shares of TTOO stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. 23,628,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,254,868. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.12.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.
Several brokerages have commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
