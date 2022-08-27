Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Declines By 50.6%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ TOP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,343. TOP Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

