Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 566.7%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TuanChe Stock Performance

TC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.13. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.