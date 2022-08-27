Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 566.7%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
TuanChe Stock Performance
TC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.13. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.
TuanChe Company Profile
