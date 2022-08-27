Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 137.1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UNICY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,171. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.61.
