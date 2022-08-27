Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 137.1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

UNICY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,171. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

