Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Declines By 62.1%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

UNCY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 33,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,667. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.