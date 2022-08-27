Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Increases By 180.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 30,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

