Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 178.1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 13.91 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 12.17 and a 1-year high of 24.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

