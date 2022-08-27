Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Increases By 300.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yamato Price Performance

Shares of YATRY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. Yamato has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services, such as door-to-door parcel delivery and posting services.

