Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Grows By 458.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 458.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

