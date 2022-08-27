Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Grows By 458.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 458.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
