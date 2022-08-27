Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Update

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWDY remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Showa Denko K.K. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

