Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 3,227.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 431,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,104. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

