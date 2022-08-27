Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the July 31st total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,954. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.