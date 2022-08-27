Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 229,142 shares during the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

