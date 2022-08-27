Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 229,142 shares during the last quarter.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
