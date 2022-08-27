SingularityDAO Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $522,286.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

