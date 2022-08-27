SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.91 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $50.16 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,580,882 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

