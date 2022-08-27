Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 2,242.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

