Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 2,242.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sinopharm Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
