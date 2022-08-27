Siren (SI) Price Hits $0.0662 on Exchanges

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Siren has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siren coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,979.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00128179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086958 BTC.

Siren Profile

SI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.