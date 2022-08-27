Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Skylight Health Group Trading Down 13.9 %

SLHG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

