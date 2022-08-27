Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Skylight Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of SLHGP remained flat at $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Skylight Health Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.14%.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

