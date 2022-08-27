Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.5 %

SWKS stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,565. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

