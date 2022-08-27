Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 9,438 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

DGRO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,890. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.