Smith Moore & CO. Buys 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $315.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.