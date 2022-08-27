Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,364. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

