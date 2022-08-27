Smith Moore & CO. Has $28.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $14.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.40. 576,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.04 and a 200-day moving average of $458.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

