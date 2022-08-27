Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 596.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BSTZ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.47. 255,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,075. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.



BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

