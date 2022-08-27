Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) by 242.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,686 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 17.46% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,223,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,649. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

