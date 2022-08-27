Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QINT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QINT traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

