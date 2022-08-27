Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $165.04 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,318,254,587 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

