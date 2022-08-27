SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,001,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,301,000 after acquiring an additional 423,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

