SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SDG stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.