SNS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.