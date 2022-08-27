Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the July 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $22.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

