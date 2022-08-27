Somnium Space Cubes 1-Day Volume Tops $166,586.00 (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00007963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a market cap of $19.97 million and $166,586.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086675 BTC.

About Somnium Space Cubes

Somnium Space Cubes (CRYPTO:CUBE) is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using U.S. dollars.

