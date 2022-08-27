South32 Limited (S32) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on October 13th

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 248 ($3.00) on Friday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.88 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The company has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,377.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S32 shares. Barclays lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

