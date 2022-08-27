Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $631,240.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sovos Brands Stock Performance
Sovos Brands stock remained flat at $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 754,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.78.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.