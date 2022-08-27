Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $631,240.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Sovos Brands stock remained flat at $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 754,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.78.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

About Sovos Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth $5,213,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 300,129 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

