S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $509,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

SPGI stock traded down $15.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

